Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on US-17 at Collins Road

Photo from scene of crash on U.S. 17 at Collins Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man, was traveling north on U.S. 17, approaching the intersection of Collins Road, and had a green light. An SUV, driven by a 65-year-old woman, was traveling south and approaching the same intersection. Troopers said she too had a green light.

According to the FHP, the motorcyclist entered the turn lane at Collins to make a U-turn to travel south on U.S. 17. He began to make the U-turn on a green light, but didn’t have a green turn arrow.

FHP said the SUV was proceeding through the intersection and wasn’t able to take evasive action, hitting the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died from his injuries at a hospital. The driver of the SUV was said to have minor injuries.