14-year-old girl shot during altercation in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Saturday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to investigate a reported shooting at about 7 p.m. on Cleveland Road near West 30th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was an altercation between some “unknown individuals,” which led to gunfire. According to a sergeant, an innocent bystander — a 14-year-old girl — was struck by the gunfire.

She was transported to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Her injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the altercation. The sergeant said police were working to make an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.