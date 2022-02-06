Man shot while confronting suspected car burglar, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital for treatment after he was shot multiple times when he confronted a suspected car burglar, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Eddie Bawroski, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to Sunbeam Road near the intersection of Philips Highway at about 4 a.m. Sunday. The man shot was said to be in stable condition.

According to Bawroski, the burglaries occurred at a nearby apartment complex. News4JAX visited the complex but was asked to leave.

The shooter is believed to have fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.