JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After responding to a ShotSpotter call of multiple gunshots, JSO was notified that a man had driven himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspects were located and JSO is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS