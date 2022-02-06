Jury selection to begin in federal hate crimes trial for convicted Ahmaud Arbery killers

Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are heading for a second trial in federal court, where jury selection could be complicated by failed plea bargains in the case.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jury selection is set to get underway in Brunswick Monday morning as the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery gear up for a federal hate crimes trial.

Questioning of potential jurors in the hate crimes trial is scheduled to start Monday, mere days after father and son Greg and Travis McMichael announced plans to plead guilty and then back down. That’s because the judge in the case rejected terms of the deal, which Arbery’s family also opposed.

Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel, who isn’t involved in the case, said it’s hard to imagine a trial with more publicity. Judge Lisa Godbey said she expects jury selection will move slowly.

The McMichaels will stand trial along with a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.