🔒 Today: Insiders LIVE Chat with Danielle & Mark

News4JAX Insiders can get their severe weather questions answered in an exlcusive LIVE chat with Danielle Uliano and Mark Collins today (Monday, Feb. 7) at 10:30 a.m.

Keeping your family safe is one of the top priorities at News4JAX.

That is why The Weather Authority wants to answer your questions about staying ahead of storms and what to do when some of our worst weather strikes.

Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and NOAA, National Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a nationwide effort designed to increase awareness of the severe weather that affects everyone and to encourage individuals, families, businesses, and communities to know their risk, take action, and be a positive example.

Florida and Georgia are getting prepared February 7-11 and so are we.

Join Danielle Uliano and Mark Collins for a live chat on Monday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. here on News4JAX.com.

News4JAX Insiders will get exclusive access to this event. Just look for the story with the same picture on this article on later this morning close to 10:30 a.m. and you’ll be able to put your questions in the comments section of the story. Danielle and Mark will answer them there. So, get your weather questions ready and join the conversation!