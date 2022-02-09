Police report sheds new light on former Clay schools transportation director’s arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A police report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new details in the arrest of the former Clay County School District transportation director and his wife.

According to the arrest report, Derald Sweatt and his wife, Shannon, are accused of stealing more than $8,300 worth of items belonging to the Clay County School District. Investigators said the thefts were reported at the Clay County School District’s maintenance facility in Middleburg.

The report states that Sweatt did not object to the search, but refused to answer any questions.

The district said they were seen on surveillance video stealing tools and other items, which were recovered from Sweatt’s home. The district’s police department declined to release any surveillance video, saying it’s an ongoing investigation.

The district said Sweatt was immediately removed from his position when they learned about the allegations and later resigned.

According to an affidavit dated Jan. 20, Sweatt allowed police to search their house, where they found school district property, some of which, police said, was stolen within the last two years.

News4JAX caught up with the Sweatts when they bonded out of jail Tuesday. When asked if he had any comment on the charges, Derald Sweatt replied, “No comment.” When asked if he stole equipment from the district, Derald Sweatt replied, “We did not. Absolutely not.”

Records also show that when Shannon Sweatt came to turn herself in Tuesday, staff found she also had an active arrest warrant out of Clay County for insurance application fraud of less than $20,000. The district said that’s not related to any Clay County District Police investigation.