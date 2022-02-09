Search underway for man who crashed, jumped fence onto NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A search is underway Wednesday for a man who crashed near Naval Air Station Jacksonville and then jumped the fence onto the base, according to the NAS Jacksonville Public Affairs Office.

The base said the man crashed his vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard and Collins Road about 10 a.m. before hopping the fence.

The NAS Jacksonville Security Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search.

Those living aboard the station are asked to remain in their homes and stay clear of Perimeter Road to Swan Road due to police activity.

This is a developing story.