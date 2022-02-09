59º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Search underway for man who crashed, jumped fence onto NAS Jacksonville

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville, Military, NAS Jacksonville
A car crashed Wednesday morning near the NAS Jacksonville fence. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A search is underway Wednesday for a man who crashed near Naval Air Station Jacksonville and then jumped the fence onto the base, according to the NAS Jacksonville Public Affairs Office.

The base said the man crashed his vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard and Collins Road about 10 a.m. before hopping the fence.

The NAS Jacksonville Security Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search.

Those living aboard the station are asked to remain in their homes and stay clear of Perimeter Road to Swan Road due to police activity.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

This native of the Big Apple joined the News4Jax team in July 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram