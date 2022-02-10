NFL to play regular-season game in Munich

The NFL will play a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season.

The league has expanded its horizon in Europe after years of only playing games that count in England. The 2022 game will be part of a four-game series played abroad that also will include games in London.

The league will play an additional game in Munich and two in Frankfurt over the next four seasons and will return to Mexico City next season.

Participating teams will be revealed when the schedule is released in the spring.