19-year-old woman shot on Jacksonville’s Westside in a parked car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A 19-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night on Jacksonville’s Westside while in her parked car with possibly a friend, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened after 10:30 p.m. on Manotak Point Drive.

The woman was taken to the hospital where an X-ray showed she had been shot but the injury was non-life-threatening.

JSO said there is no suspect at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.