Bond denied for former Jacksonville teacher accused of possessing child sex abuse videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bond was denied Friday for a former Duval County teacher accused of having images and videos depicting children being sexually abused.

Michael Paul Gillis, 64, was arrested Feb. 2 at his Westside home by FBI agents. Court documents show he was indicted this week by a federal grand jury.

In court Friday, it was revealed that Gillis taught high school before leaving the profession in 2007. After that, his attorney said, he ran a business painting houses and commercial buildings from which he recently retired.

The federal government argued in court that Gillis should remain in jail, saying he’s a flight risk and a danger to the community

A federal prosecutor said the former teacher used sophisticated technology to evade detection seeking out material showing children being sexually abused. The prosecutor said a preliminary exam showed he had at least 2,000 images and 150 videos of children being abused — including toddlers.

Investigators said Gillis cooperated, providing his computer passwords and admitting to seeking out this material for at least a decade.

According to a criminal complaint, Gillis was viewing the images while employed as a teacher. Duval County Public Schools told News4JAX that Gillis worked for the district from 1991 to 2007.

Agents said Gillis told them that he fantasized about touching a child but never acted on it.

In the complaint, Gillis is quoted by investigators as saying, “I know I shouldn’t do it.”

In court Friday, Gillis’ attorney, Mark O’Brien, argued that Gillis, who has health issues, should be allowed to be released under house arrest at his daughter and son’s Springfield home — a request the judge denied.

“I’m disappointed, obviously,” O’Brien said.

Gillis’ son-in-law took the stand, pledging to keep his father off the internet if released and offering his home as collateral.

In the end, the judge decided that Gillis should remain behind bars for now.

If convicted, Gills faces up to 20 years in prison.