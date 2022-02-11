Philips Highway crash blocks NB lanes at Wishart Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northbound lanes of Philips Highway were closed Thursday night at Wishart Street due to a crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, investigators determined two vehicles were involved, and one of them caught fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash occurred along a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus route. JTA said it would be using a detour.