Fire overnight at the Thunderbird Motor Hotel

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Jamesia Downer, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews just over two hours to put out a fire overnight at the Thunderbird Motor Hotel.

JFRD responded to the call just before midnight.

A JFRD spokesperson says no one was injured.

This was once the site of the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Thunderbird Dinner Theatre back in the 1960s, then it was a Ramada Inn, and most recently it was the Bethelite Conference Center, owner by the Bethel Church.

Back in 2019, a fire broke out at the same location, which sparked memories to Jacksonville natives.

Right now the JFRD does not know what caused the fire to break out.

