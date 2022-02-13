Man stabbed during robbery in Downtown Jacksonville

Ask Trooper Steve: Light colors on police cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after being stabbed in Downtown Jacksonville.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. JSO responded to an assault on the 600 block of Union Street.

At the scene they found an adult male victim with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The man told officers that he had been robbed.

JFRD transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The robbery unit is investigating this crime.

Anyone with information can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, CRIME STOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org