Clay County deputies trying to identify owner of dog found shot

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog found shot.
Deputies said the white- and tan-colored dog was found in January at Long Branch and George Mosely roads suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information about the owner of the dog or who shot the animal is asked to call detectives at 904-591-4551. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
