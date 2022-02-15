Clay County deputies trying to identify owner of dog found shot

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found in January at Long Branch and George Mosely roads suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about the owner of the dog or who shot the animal is asked to call detectives at 904-591-4551. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).