Man facing charge of voyeurism following incident reported in public St. Augustine bathroom

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An act of voyeurism was reported inside a women’s public bathroom, and St. Augustine police say the suspect was caught in the act.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the heart of a heavily foot-trafficked tourist area of St. Augustine.

According to police, a man had snuck into the bathroom and stayed hidden inside a stall that was labeled “out of order.” While hidden, police said, the man stuck a mirror under the stall and began spying on a woman in the next stall.

Police said the woman looked down and noticed the mirror and that she smacked it out of the man’s hand before running out of the bathroom to alert her boyfriend. Investigators said the boyfriend held the man down until police arrived.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Hampton, 26. He’s facing a charge of voyeurism.

“He did admit he had done this other times,” Sgt. M. Ochkai, with the Police Department, told News4JAX.

Police said another woman came forward to report a similar incident inside this same bathroom, but hours before the suspect was confronted.