7 indicted, including man arrested at home where woman’s body was found in freezer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State Attorney Melissa Nelson on Thursday announced the return of indictments by a Duval County grand jury charging seven people with first-degree murder.

Of those cases, Steven McInnis was also indicted for tampering with evidence. An arrest report reveals that during a sweep of a home near Wilson Boulevard and Fouraker Road, a woman’s body was found in a deep freezer in the garage of the home.

Investigators noted what appeared to be fresh blood in the master bedroom on the bed, nightstand and floor. The arrest report also notes blood on the kitchen floor and a clump of hair that matches the victim’s hair. McInnis was arrested in the driveway.

In another case, George Prince and Gerod Fields were indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prince and Fields are charged in the 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Iyana McGraw and the subsequent death of her newborn baby.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators were sent to investigate a shooting on Justina Road on Oct. 7, 2019. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died.

Investigators said while being treated at the hospital, they learned she was pregnant. Police said the baby was delivered but died a few months later.

In addition to the murder indictment, Keyon Paige was indicted for four counts of armed burglary and one count of grand theft. He was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on the Westside.

Lavonta Burrell and Jurgen Marku, in addition to the murder indictment, were indicted for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their charges stem from the 2020 shooting death of Elias Alhirsh at a Mandarin condominium complex.

Lastly, Marcus Heath, in addition to the murder indictment, was indicted for grand theft auto and tampering with evidence. Heath is charged in the 2018 murder of his mother, Voncile.