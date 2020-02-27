Man charged with murder in shooting death of 38-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man earlier this month on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Keyon Paige, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, Duval County jail records show.

Officers responded to a wellness check about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11 on Red Robin Drive East, near Wilson Boulevard and Interstate 295. According to police, the 38-year-old man was found dead in a home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s Office records show the 38-year-old’s death was listed as a murder.