‘Electric’ festival highlights hip-hop culture at Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson Park

People at the event said hip-hop resembles perseverance and gives many people joy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hip-hop was front and center at James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday.

Dozens of people attended the first hip-hop festival hosted by park officials. It featured graffiti artists, rappers, singers, dancers.

Organizers said they wanted to do this to celebrate Jacksonville’s hip-hop culture in an inclusive way, and those who attended caught the vibe.

The performers and organizers of the event said they couldn’t be more excited to have something like this in Jacksonville.

“It’s the culture. It’s electric,” said artist Flash the Samurai.

Liz McCoy, executive director of James Weldon Johnson Park, said the success of the event speaks for itself.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever done a hip-hop festival at James Weldon Johnson Park but it won’t be the last,” McCoy said.

Participants described the event as a breath of fresh air.

“Duval has such a rich history of just super dope artists so I’m glad that stuff like this is happening so people can get more in tuned with the city and with what’s going on in our city,” DJ Mas Appeal said.