Man arrested in connection with chicken fighting involving kids, Baker County deputies say

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Baker County man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after deputies said he was involved in chicken fighting at his home.

A search warrant executed Thursday at a home on Crews Road led to the arrest of James “Larry” Tyson, who is also facing drug charges.

During their search, detectives found various illegal narcotics and drug equipment, as well as a handgun, deputies said.

Detectives were aware of Tyson’s hobby involving chicken fighting and found items used to harm and kill roosters inside his shed, deputies said. Aside from his various drug-related offenses, Tyson was additionally charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, animal cruelty, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor(s), which stemmed from fighting chickens with juveniles.

Detectives said Amy Permenter was also arrested after the search warrant on charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and a felony level driving while license suspended charge.

