ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office says his name is Tyler Ward, who has been diagnosed with a mental deficiency.

Tyler was last seen on Country Side Drive on Sunday. He has on salmon-colored shorts and was riding a blue Schwinn bicycle.

If you’ve seen Tyler or know his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512.