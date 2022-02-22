The Best Boss Award: Local woman helps recognize, encourage Black entrepreneurs

Adrienne Martin owned a small business for more than 22 years. She says in that time, she realized something was missing for small business owners in the River City.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A former small business owner is encouraging local Black entrepreneurs by creating a new way to motivate others.

Adrienne Martin owned a small business for more than 22 years and felt something was missing for small business owners in the River City.

“One was a platform where small business owners could come together and share our different brands with each other as well as bringing awareness to the community about what we do as small business owners,” said Martin. “Two was a platform where we can celebrate the success of small business owners.”

That’s when “The Best Boss Award” was born. It has been around for five years and recognizes small, Black-owned businesses chosen by others in the community.

Martin explained small business owners have to make a lot of sacrifices to maintain and operate their businesses daily.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the many small African American-owned businesses that exist,” said Martin. “So many people come to the gala and they are amazed at finding out about the different businesses.”

Ad

At the 2022 gala over 200 Black-owned businesses were nominated and over 50 categories were presented.

She said she felt owners needed to be encouraged and celebrated so they can continue to expand.

“I just said I had to do this,” said Martin. “It was bigger than me. It was about saving other people’s lives that were on the verge of giving up.”

Martin recommends people who want to start a small business get the right mentors that are aligned with their vision as well as the right marketing people to assist them as they adventure out to expand on their vision.

Martin said one of her goals for this platform is to incorporate all small business owners in the city.