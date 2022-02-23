Pedestrian killed while walking on Franklin Avenue on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night while walking on Franklin Avenue in Jacksonville.

FHP said they were called to the crash before 10 p.m.

A 52-year-old man was driving a sedan southbound on US-17 (N. Main Street) south of Franklin Avenue when he hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway, according to the report.

Troopers said they are still working to identify the pedestrian.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, troopers said.