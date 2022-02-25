At least 17 people hurt in crash between semi and bus in Lafayette County

A crash Friday morning between a semi truck and bus sent at least 17 people to hospitals in Gainesville and Live Oak. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was heading west on CR-354 and ran a stop sign. A full size bus with 39 people onboard was heading north on SR-51, and broadsided the semi truck.

Crews are still working to hoist the wrecked semi-truck out of the ditch off SR-51 in Lafayette County. #News4JAX @wjxt4 @mvaca @rileythephotog pic.twitter.com/2p8EnnJfb4 — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) February 25, 2022

According to FHP, the impact caused the semi to flip and the trailer separated from the rig. As many as 17 people have been sent to hospitals, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

FHP says the truck driver will be cited. News4JAX is working to find out more about those injured and will update this story as that information comes into the newsroom.