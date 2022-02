A pickup collided with a JFRD tanker truck at Monument and McMormick roads.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck collided with a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tanker truck at the intersection of Monument and McCormick roads on Friday.

The pickup truck caught fire after the wreck.

The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, firefighters said.

None of the firefighters were seriously hurt, according to JFRD.

Police said the intersection was shut down because of the crash.