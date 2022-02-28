Brooks & Dunn coming to Jacksonville in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Country music superstars Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas.

The duo announced their REBOOT 2022 TOUR on Monday and it will have a stop in Jacksonville on June 4.

Kicking off in Evansville, Ind. in May the nationwide tour will see the pair hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. They will be joined on stops by Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more. Tickets go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Ad

REBOOT 2022 TOUR Official Dates:

5/5/22 Evansville, IN - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/12/22 Brandon, MS - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/13/22 Huntsville, AL - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/14/22 Knoxville, TN - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/20/22 Wichita, KS - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

5/21/22 Tulsa, OK - w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

5/22/22 Springfield, MO - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

6/3/22 Estero, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/9/22 Lafayette, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/10/22 Bossier City, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/11/22 San Antonio, TX - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/16/22 Savannah, GA - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/17/22 Greenville, SC - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/18/22 Nashville, TN - w/ TBD, Tyler Braden*

6/23/22 Charleston, WV - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

Ad

6/24/22 Toledo, OH - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

6/25/22 Detroit, MI - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

*On Sale date is March 18