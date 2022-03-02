Russian planes can no longer fly to the U.S. or through its airspace

A Jacksonville woman, Olena Myroshnyk, says she supports the ban on Russian planes flying to U.S. and she’s glad to see all the support Ukraine is getting from around the world.

“I can tell that people appreciate all of the world’s help it’s something unbelievable. Never in eastern history has this happened, that so many countries, not just politics the companies a lot of big players and markets want to close the sky, close sales,” said Myroshnyk.

President Joe Biden made the announcement during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Under the order, foreign air carriers of Russia are no longer permitted to conduct services or navigate foreign civil aircraft to and from the U.S. News4Jax Aviation Expert, Ed Booth, said this move will have a significant financial impact on the U.S.

“For example, there are 7 daily nonstop flights from Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson to Moscow it’s a 17-hour, 6800-mile non-stop flight and it carries passengers and a tremendous amount of cargo both to and from Russia,” said Booth.

FedEx and UPS have suspended services to Russia. Delta Airlines announced last week, it has withdrawn its codeshare services with Russian national airline, Aeroflot. Russia could respond to the U.S. restrictions, by banning U.S. planes from its airspace.

While U.S. airlines will not fly to Russia currently, some flights to other countries may have to go around Russian territory, which Booth said could have an impact on fuel costs.

“Very expensive considering the additional fuel they have to burn, disruption of flight schedules so this will have a rippling effect on international air travel,” said Booth.

Right now, Myroshnyk’s family is taking cover in a basement in Vasikyv.

“I’m really afraid for my family. Right now, they are alive, they are not safe. But they are alive,” said Myroshnyk.

As the world continues to help Ukraine, Myroshnyk is hopeful her home country will win.

Biden’s order to stop Russian planes from using U.S. airspace is in effect until further notice. Myroshnyk encourages people to donate and help Ukraine any way they can.