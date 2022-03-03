Ukrainian artist speaks during ‘Journey To Jacksonville’ event at Art Walk

Anna Miller, a Jacksonville artist who grew up in Ukraine, spoke during an event at Art Walk on Wednesday.

The “Journey To Jacksonville” event featured stories of refugee and immigrant women who have had to overcome adversity in their life journeys.

Miller paints the conflict in her country — as a way to not only symbolize its strength, but honor her friends still there.

She says prayers are appreciated, but she says it’s time to act.

“Everyone can help, please. Donate money, write a letter to your senator, speak to organizations that are responsible for help, talk to your friends and neighbors. I truly believe it’s not only Ukrainian horror. It will upset the whole Western civilization order, world order, and it will affect all of us,” Miller said.

News4JAX spoke with Miller over the weekend.

“There’s a lot of unknown right now, a lot of fear,” Miller told us. “And concentrating like this takes my mind off to some degree.”

In Fernandina Beach, churches came together Wednesday night for a prayer vigil for Ukraine.

Prayer vigil in Fernandina Beach.

More than 300 people gathered at Memorial United Methodist Church. Parishioners and the public prayed and lit candles for the people of Ukraine and each nation involved in the conflict.