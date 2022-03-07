Wildfire danger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a high risk of brush fires across the state.

The map forecasts fire dangers from low to very high. Green is low, moderate is yellow, high is orange, and red is very high.

There were multiple local brush fires over the weekend including one in St Johns Bluff. The fires are 100% contained.

Crews from Northeast, Florida are helping battle a large brush fire in Bay County. The fire began on Friday, and is 30% contained, according to the forest service. It stemmed from burning trash.

Duval is the only local county with some form of a burn ban. The county does, however, allow open burning of yard waste. There is a burn ban in Bay and Calhoun counties where the fires are.

Florida experiences the second-highest number of wildfires in the nation. It’s important to have an evacuation plan, especially for those living in wooded areas. A complete plan includes An escape route, a family meeting place, instructions for children. Also, take steps to make your house as fireproof as possible, plans for a fast getaway and provisions for pets.