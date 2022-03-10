Celebrating Women’s History Month: Meet Cheryl Owens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – News4Jax is Celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting local women and their impact on the community.

Cheryl Owens is a broker and owner of a local marketing and travel company, but she wears a number of other hats in the community.

The person who nominated her said:

What an amazing young lady. Mrs. Owens goes above and beyond to help not only her family. Mrs. Owens, a wife, mother, proud G-Ma helps the elderly, students, her community as well as assists those who normally would not have a chance at success. Robbin Bowens

“When you open that dictionary and say phenomenal, you’ll find her name,” DCPS Chief of Schools Secretary Robbie Bowens says. “Trailblazer, you’ll find her name. Caring, you’ll find her name. Mentor, you’ll find her name. She’s everything.”

Owens is the oldest of 13 siblings and her impact far exceeds her family.

“People say to me all the time they don’t why I’m shocked about it because I do so much for so many people,” Owens says.

In addition to Owens’ many business roles, with ProSource Realty Incorporated and PlanNet Marketing InteleTravel, she also is a member of Harmony Church of Jacksonville.

She participates in a variety of community givebacks and is an active member in the community -- serving the elderly, and providing mentorship to students at local schools.

“I was um pretty shocked and yet not,” Owens says. “Because to be honest with you, most of my customers and clients even colleagues that I’ve worked with have often shared with me how valuable I am one to my industry and to two my community and things like that.”

Owens says to be confident in who you are as a person.

“I struggled with that for a little bit, like I said because I never saw myself as such an impactful person,” Owns says. “Because I just did what I did, because I think it was just a natural part of me. But for Women’s History Month and empowering people, I just say if you be your authentic self. You actually have the heart of people and take interest in making a difference in the lives of others then you will be a trailblazer. You will be somebody that’s going to make a difference.”

In addition to all the amazing things Owens also serves the community through an organization called the First Coast Association of Realist. It trains and educates people on wealth building and budgeting to help change lives.

We are celebrating women all month long so keep sending in your nominations.