Man who crashed into ditch dies after walking to Baymeadows Road gas station: JSO

Gas station on Baymeadows Road where a man died following a crash nearby, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man believed to have crashed his car on a Jacksonville road Sunday morning died after he walked to a nearby gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said it got a call around 9 a.m. that an unoccupied car was found in a ditch on Old Kings Road South. JSO showed up at the crash but wasn’t able to find the driver.

Then, around 11:30 a.m., JSO got another call that a man who showed up at a nearby gas station at the corner of Old Kings Road South and Baymeadowes Road was unresponsive. When paramedics arrived at the gas station, they pronounced him dead.

JSO said it “strongly believes” that the man who died at the gas station was the same man who crashed the car into the ditch about a mile away.

JSO said the cause of death is still under investigation but classified the man’s death as the 42nd traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.

No one was hurt in the crash and no other cars were involved.