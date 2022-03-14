Jacksonville community to hold ‘Prayer and Peace’ vigil for Ukraine

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community members are coming together Monday to hold a “Prayer and Peace” vigil.

The vigil “to condemn Russia’s brutal aggression and to support our Ukrainian neighbors” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Henry J. Klutho Park.

Rev. Anatoli Kadaev, Pastor, First Russian Ukrainian Baptist Church Jacksonville will be speaking.

Rev. Kadaev served as a pastor in Kyiv, Ukraine and is in direct contact with church members, friends, and family currently in the line of fire.

“This is an interfaith gathering to show community support however participants do not have to be religious to attend,” a release said. “All are welcome to attend as an expression of support!”

What: Prayer and Peace Vigil for Ukraine

Where: Henry J. Klutho Park, 204 West 3rd Street, Jacksonville FL, 32206

When: Monday, March 14, 2022, 6:30pm

Speakers Include:

Rev. Anatoli Kadaev, First Russian Ukrainian Baptist Church of Jacksonville

Rev. Deacon Dianne L. Larson, Immanuel Anglican Church

Rabbi Maya Glasser, Congregation Ahavath Chesed

Rev. Dr. Russell Meyer, Executive Director of the Florida Council of Churches

Dr. Parvez Ahmed, Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Professor of Finance, University North Florida

Rev. Reginald Gundy, Pastor Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist, Florida Chair of African American Ministers in Action

Donations of personal hygiene items will be collected and provided to the First Russian Ukrainian Baptist Church of Jacksonville for distribution to refugees.