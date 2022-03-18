Farm Share to distribute food at 2 events in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at two events Saturday in Jacksonville.
Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Here are the locations and times for the events:
Event: Farm Share food distribution with St. Matthew Baptist Church
Date: Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 3811 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32209
Event: Farm Share food distribution with Family Care Partners, City Council Member Al Ferraro, Junior’s Seafood and other community partners
Date: Saturday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 1215 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, Fla., 32218
For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.