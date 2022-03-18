Farm Share to distribute food at 2 events in Jacksonville

FILE - A rainbow was seen over a Farm Share food distribution event in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at two events Saturday in Jacksonville.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the locations and times for the events:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with St. Matthew Baptist Church

Date: Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3811 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Family Care Partners, City Council Member Al Ferraro, Junior’s Seafood and other community partners

Date: Saturday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1215 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, Fla., 32218

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.