Dozens flock to Cecil Airport in hopes of aviation career

Dozens showed up to Cecil Airport Saturday, hoping to find a job in aviation. Organizers held a job fair at the airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A career in aviation is something Livia Nason has always dreamed of.

“I’ve always had an interest in aviation and space flight, so I’m trying to get my foot in the door,” said Nason.

Nason and dozens of other job candidates attended a job fair Saturday at Cecil Airport.

“Cecil has been growing for the last several years, and as has our tenant base, so everyone is experiencing job shortages right now, and we’re doing what we can to support our tenants,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority Marketing and Public Relations Manager Greg Willis.

Candidates met with roughly 12 businesses, including Boeing, Jacksonville Aviation Authority and Flightstar.

“The aviation field is hot. It’s almost like a dying art. A lot of the employees or candidates coming in the market want to have desk jobs or TikTok jobs sometimes,” said Flightstar Director Of Talent Culture Tracy Hall.

The aviation businesses are hiring for a variety of positions like aircraft mechanics, engineers and welders.

“I’m actually a machinist, so I’m looking for something along that -- manufacturing, engineering, tech or something like that,” said Tracy Wilson.

“I’m looking for data analyst and data scientist kind of jobs and maybe some IT development, software engineering,” said Nason.

Nason is hopeful the job fair will jump-start her aviation career.

Saturday’s job fair was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.