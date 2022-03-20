Deputies search for man accused in deadly triple shooting in Lake Butler

Suspect in deadly triple shooting has been identified as Anthony Lydell George of Lake Butler, 56.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lake Butler man accused of shooting three people Saturday night. One of the victims died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Anthony George, 56, was involved in a shooting in an area west of S.W. 1st Terr around S.W. 8th Lane around 10 p.m.

Investigators said it was a domestic relations situation involving George, his significant other and two other people.

George left the scene of the shooting and is still on the run as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 386-496-2501.