68º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputies search for man accused in deadly triple shooting in Lake Butler

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Union County, Lake Butler
Suspect in deadly triple shooting has been identified as Anthony Lydell George of Lake Butler, 56. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lake Butler man accused of shooting three people Saturday night. One of the victims died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Anthony George, 56, was involved in a shooting in an area west of S.W. 1st Terr around S.W. 8th Lane around 10 p.m.

Investigators said it was a domestic relations situation involving George, his significant other and two other people.

George left the scene of the shooting and is still on the run as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 386-496-2501.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter