Early morning crash partially closes the Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital, one with in critical condition after an early morning crash on the Buckman Bridge.
According to JFRD, three cars were involved in a crash just before 4 a.m.
All lanes are back open on the bridge.
