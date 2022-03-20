68º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Early morning crash partially closes the Buckman Bridge

Tags: crash, florida 511
Ask Trooper Steve: Light colors on police cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital, one with in critical condition after an early morning crash on the Buckman Bridge.

According to JFRD, three cars were involved in a crash just before 4 a.m.

All lanes are back open on the bridge.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.