Man shot in torso in southwest Jacksonville, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in southwest Jacksonville Saturday evening.

Police received a call that a person had been shot near the intersection of Bending Branch Court and Weather Vane Drive. Upon arrival, a female person-of-interest was detained on the scene. The male person-of-interest left the scene and drove himself to a nearby hospital prior to police arrival. He was located shortly after, and had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his torso.

The exact relationship of the two persons-of-interest isn’t clear, but they are known to each other. The female applied for an injunction against the male, but it hadn’t yet been served.

There’s no outstanding persons-of-interest at the time and no present danger to the public. JSO is still investigating the incident.