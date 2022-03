JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after he collided with a dead hog already in the roadway and was thrown from his bike.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old was traveling northbound on US-17 (N. Main Street) and Lankford Avenue near the Duval/Nassau line when he hit the hog.

He was ejected into the southbound lane of US-17 and transported to UF Health Jacksonville with life-threatening injuries.

The man was wearing a helmet, according to FHP.