1 transported after house fire caused by smoking, Jacksonville firefighters say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was transported to a hospital after a house fire Friday on the city’s Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD tweeted at 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to the residential structure fire on 46th Street and were able to get the fire under control quickly.
According to JFRD, “the cause of the fire was from smoking.”
