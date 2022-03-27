Local Ukrainian couple fought to get family members to US. 7 were just approved for travel visas

After several pleas to federal and local lawmakers and creating an online petition, seven relatives were recently approved for travel visas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ukraine native Mykhaylo Gryb and his wife Ashley Testa rallied to bring loved ones to the United States after Russia’s attack on their home nation.

“It was shocking because a lot of people in this situation who apply for travel visas aren’t approved,” said Ashley Testa.

The travel visa has certain restrictions in their case.

Visitors can stay for only six months

Visitors cannot work or go to school

Hosts must sponsor visitors

“I definitely don’t encourage people to go through that process. It’s a big challenge for refugees who’ve already been through so much and want to reestablish,” said Testa.

The Biden Administration announced that the U.S. will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees just days ago. But there’s no clear launch date for the resettlement program.

Testa and Gryb are anxious to know the details.

In the meantime, they’re happy that they can help some loved ones.

The couple managed to help their relatives who fled Ukraine to Poland. But there’s not much they can do now for the family still in Ukraine.

“The family that is there now, there’s really no way for them to escape,” said Testa.