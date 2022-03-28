81º
Kamiyah Mobley writes letter in support of sentence reduction request for woman who kidnapped, raised her

Gloria Williams once again asking for reduced sentence

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gloria Williams, who admitted to taking newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998, is once again asking for a reduced sentence in her kidnapping case.

And this time, Mobley is lobbying the judge on behalf of Williams, who raised her under a false identity.

Williams and Mobley both sent the judge letters in December.

Williams said she’s been a model prisoner and would “ask this court for mercy” by modifying her sentence from 18 years to 9 years, with 9 years’ probation.

Mobley wrote, “I ask for the court’s grace and mercy, as I need my mother here.”

Both women acknowledged in their letters there was no justification for the kidnapping.

The judge has not ruled on the latest request.

