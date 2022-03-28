81º
Suspect in deadly triple shooting in Lake Butler arrested

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it arrested Anthony George, 56, from Lake Butler. Georgie is accused of shooting three people Saturday, March 19, at 10 p.m. One of the victims died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said it was a domestic relations situation involving George, his significant other and two other people. William Hope, 35, died.

George left the scene of the shooting and was on the run for just over a week. George was captured Monday morning around 9 a.m. by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force in Gainesville.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says he will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

