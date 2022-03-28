Training drills at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Tuesday, Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you hear explosions and gunfire from the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Tuesday and Wednesday, don’t be alarmed -- it’s only training drills.

The Naval Hospital will be holding “training evolutions” on March 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, which could include simulated explosions and gunfire, the Navy said.

They warned that residents in the area might hear loud noises during the training, which is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program.

The program prepares hospital personnel to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.