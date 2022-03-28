SURVEY: What do you think should happen to Will Smith?

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The watercooler conversation this Monday morning is about actor Will Smith and his behavior last night at the Oscars. Smith got up out of his seat walked up to Chris Rock who was on stage and smacked him.

Smith then returned to his seat and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!” He yelled it twice.

Rock had just made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he can’t wait to see her in the movie G.I. Jane 2. This reference was in relation to Jada being bald. She has openly talked about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

So, we wanted to know what you think should happen to Will Smith? You can make a choice from the selections below in our survey. Just enter your e-mail address, fill out the form and after the system verifies that you’re a human, submit your selection.