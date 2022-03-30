Actor Bruce Willis has a degenerative brain condition, according to family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Bruce Willis attends the 17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem at The Apollo Theater on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects his ability to understand language and communicate. As a result, his family has announced he will step away from acting.

His daughter Rumer Willis posted on Instagram that ‘This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.’

According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.