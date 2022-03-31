72º

Union County man pleads guilty to charge in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Union County man has pleaded guilty to one count of demonstrating at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Jonathan Daniel Carlton faces a sentence of up to six months in prison, followed by five years probation, plus fines.

Per the agreement, Carlton agrees to cooperation with the Jan. 6 investigation and to turn over all communications and social media content to the FBI.

Of the eight people that News4JAX has tracked from the Northeast Florida area as having been arrested in the Capitol riot, he’s the fourth to enter a guilty plea.

