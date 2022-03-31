Winner buys dinner: It’s Joy vs. Cole & Villanova vs. Kansas

The Final Four is Saturday, and while you might be betting on which team will emerge victorious -- so will Joy and Cole.

The sports anchor went to Kansas, and the news anchor went to Villanova. And their teams are first to go head-to-head Saturday.

It’s a rematch of sorts. Four years ago, Cole lost a Final Four bet when the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks.

This time, the bet is a two-parter.

The loser will sport the other team’s apparel on the air, and, there’s food on the line.

If the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks -- it’s free barbecue for Joy. The other way around -- Cole gets a Philly cheesesteak.

Let’s hope you get the win, Cole. That shirt might be a bit snug.

Who do you think gets the win?