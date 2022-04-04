Jacksonville youth wheelchair basketball team wins Junior National Indoor Tournament in Wichita

Brooks Bullsharks Varsity Wheelchair Basketball team won the National Champion this past weekend in Wichita Kansas.

WITCHITA, Kan. – The Brooks Bullsharks varsity wheelchair basketball team from Jacksonville, Florida, won the 2022 NWBA Toyota Wheelchair Basketball National Championships this past weekend in Wichita, Kansas.

The Bullsharks beat the Mississippi Wheelcats with a score of 63 - 48.

The team is associated with Brooks Rehabilitation.

One of our players on the team also plays for the USA team. He will be attending Alabama in the fall to play wheelchair basketball.

“This team represents passion, perseverance, sacrifice, and commitment,” the Brooks BullSharks Facebook fan page said. “This team represents all players and staff who have trained with us, challenged us, supported us. This team represents the future of junior wheelchair basketball in Jacksonville.”

Congratulations, BullSharks!

If you are interested in youth wheelchair basketball, please reach out to us at PediatricRecreation@brooksrehab.org.