Man wanted for multiple counts of grand theft finally arrested

A man wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of Grand Theft has been arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

JSO posted a photo of 45-year-old Cedric Griffin on March 11 asking the public if anyone knew where he was.

JSO said Griffin was wanted in multiple grand theft cases and an arrest warrant had been issued.

According to police records through the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin has been arrested.

There is a mugshot from the arrest.

According to the report, Griffin was arrested March 17 at James Bail Bonds by Green Cove Springs Police and transported to Clay County for the Duval County warrant.

We are working to learn more about the three grand theft charges that led to his arrest.