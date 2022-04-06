We want to know: How are you managing the rising cost of food?

It’s a result of inflation that is affecting everyone. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you’ll soon be paying even more eating in or dining out. Food prices are reaching levels American’s haven’t seen in years.

The USDA reports that in 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.0 and 4.0 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 5.5 and 6.5 percent. Price increases for food away from home are expected to exceed historical averages and the inflation rate in 2021.

